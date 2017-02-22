Bills aimed at curbing prescription painkiller abuse

Republicans in the state House are filing 10 proposals aimed at curbing South Carolina's rampant prescription painkiller problem.
The bills sponsored by four Republicans are being introduced Wednesday.
One requires doctors to consult a statewide database of patients' medical histories before writing long-term prescriptions for OxyContin and other opioids. A mandate was first recommended in 2013 by Inspector General Patrick Maley, whose report described high-prescribers as either motivated by money or naively helping "doctor shoppers."
The "Good Samaritan" proposal would provide limited immunity from prosecution for people trying to get medical help for someone who's overdosing.
Another bill would make it easier for people to return excess pills. It's designed to get unused drugs out of medicine cabinets and beyond the easy reach of people who shouldn't be taking them.
