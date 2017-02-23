Merced police arrest 2 gang members with loaded gun

Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers with Merced Police Department arrested two gang members Wednesday afternoon after finding a loaded gun in their car.
Officers stopped two 21-year-old men, Daniel Reynoso and Mario Sanchez, in the 900 block of U Street at about 3 p.m. after Reynoso threw an object into a car, Sgt. Brian Rodriguez reported.
Officers searched the car and found a loaded 9 mm handgun and ammunition.
Reynoso and Sanchez were arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for gang enhancements and having the loaded gun. Reynoso remains in jail on $170,000 bond. Sanchez also remains in jail on $150,000 bond.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725.
