Homeless man says Merced officer was protecting herself when she shot him

A 55-year-old man told investigators that the Merced police officer who shot him earlier this month was defending herself when he charged at her with a golf club, according to police reports obtained Thursday by the Merced Sun-Star.
Francisco Luis Davila told Detective Chris Russell he knew why he was shot: “Well, she was a police officer and she had to protect herself.”
Davila made the statement while being interviewed Feb. 13 by police, after agreeing to speak with them without an attorney present, police reports show.
Rob Carroll, chief deputy district attorney in Merced County, said the officer-involved shooting case remained under review on Thursday, but video footage indicates the shooting appeared justified.
According to police and court records, the officer who fired her weapon was Alicia Gorman, a 34-year-old officer who joined the force in July but has worked in law enforcement for nearly a decade.
Gorman shot Davila in the chest on Feb. 10 as he tried to strike her with a golf club on 18th Street, according to police reports.
Gorman responded to a report of a man in a yellow raincoat who threatened a woman at a salon with a golf club. Davila refused to identify himself and resisted when Gorman tried to pat him down and handcuff him.
Gorman was put on paid administrative leave, a standard practice.
Davila’s court-appointed attorney, Kimberly Boortz with the Merced County Public Defender’s Office, did not return messages left by the Sun-Star on Thursday.
Merced police Capt. Bimley West said he was pleased with the suspect’s “honesty” in the interview.
“I appreciate that he wasn’t hesitant in expressing his perspective on why the officer had to do what was done,” he said.
Davila said that before the officer arrived, he drank two 40-ounce cans of Mickey’s malt liquor and ate a slice of pizza from 7-Eleven. He didn’t remember the struggle with Gorman before he retrieved the golf club from the shopping cart with his belongings. During the interview with Russell, he wrongly described what he was wearing the day of the shooting, began talking to himself and went off on tangents about unrelated subjects, according to police reports.
In a police interview with her attorney present, Gorman described the fight with Davila, saying he pinned her against a building while hitting her in the face and grabbing her hair. Her glasses also were knocked off during the incident. She was able to free herself, and that’s when Davila went to his shopping cart and retrieved the golf club.
She warned Davila that she would shoot him if he approached her with the club and asked him to put it down. When he didn’t, she fired two shots from her department-issued gun, striking Davila once, according to police reports.
Gorman said that because Davila already assaulted her and threatened the woman in the salon, she feared Davila might kill her.
Gorman suffered scrapes and bruises in the incident.
Davila was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and criminal threats, and has pleaded not guilty. Davila is scheduled to return to court March 7. He remains in jail on $60,000 bail.
Merced Superior Court Judge Ronald Hansen on Wednesday denied a bail reduction for Davila. Hansen also denied his release from jail on a monitor.
After being released from the hospital where he underwent surgery, Davila refused to give a blood sample to test for diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B or hepatitis C, court records show. The sample was requested by the Police Department because Gorman was exposed to his blood.
On Wednesday, Merced Superior Court Judge Brian McCabe signed an order for Davila to provide the blood samples.
“These officers also have to go back to their families and their loved ones,” said West, the police captain. “It’s not only just about the officers. We also have to be concerned about their loved ones.”
Gorman was sworn in by the Merced Police Department in July after working for Merced County Probation for eight years. She worked as a Spanish-speaking liaison for the Merced Police Department from 2004-08. The Le Grand native joined her husband, Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman, on the force. Curt Gorman has been with the department for more than 20 years.
Early in the investigation of the Feb. 10 shooting, officers determined Sgt. Curt Gorman would not be involved because of his relationship with Officer Alicia Gorman, reports show.
