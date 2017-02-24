Car slams into house in Ceres

A white Lexus ran the stop sign at Don Pedro and Blaker avenues Thursday night and crashed into this home in the 3800 block of Blaker in Ceres' Calif. Neighbors said two people, including a woman, got out of the car and fled, possibly getting into another vehicle to leave the scene. Ceres police are investigating and said no information was available. No one in the home was injured. The impact dented the living room wall. (Ken Carlson/kcarlson@modbee.com)
