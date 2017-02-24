The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.
The lower portion of River Oaks Golf Course located next to the Tuolumne River was under water on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. There are nine holes on the lower portion of the course.

An aerial view of the Sacramento River in the region shows the effects of February's rainfall, which has measured a record 7.60 inches in Sacramento. As of Tuesday morning, a record 17.75 inches of rain has fallen this year in Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

