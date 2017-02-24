Merced sheriff’s detectives seeking Winton murder suspect in Mexico

Merced County sheriff’s detectives believe a man suspected of stabbing his new wife to death in Winton fled to Mexico, Undersheriff Jason Goins reported.
Investigators believe Juan Carlos Lopez-Esparza, 26, fled from the couple’s apartment after he stabbed Rocio Fierro, 30, with a knife at their home in the Chablis apartment complex on Monday. Goins said the couple was married less than a week at the time of the incident.
The investigation led detectives to several cities south of Merced, such as Fresno, Selma, San Diego, Chula Vista and Tijuana, just south of the U.S.-Mexico border, Goins said in a news release on Friday.
Earlier this week, detectives spoke to several witnesses in Southern California who confirmed he fled to Mexico and believe he’s in the state of Nayarit.
The sheriff’s office is working with federal investigators to have Lopez-Esparza returned to the U.S., where he will face murder charges in Merced County.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Jose Silva at 209-385-7472.
