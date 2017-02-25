Medical director recounts harrowing journey to US

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Woman killed in Winton

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:37 Car slams into house in Ceres

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

0:50 Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames