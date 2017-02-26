BYU students spread love of dance in Merced

Dancers from the Brigham Young University Folk Dance Ensemble visited Merced over the weekend to spread their love of dance with local youths.
The visit was the result of years of effort by Wendy Spencer, a Merced native and former member of the ensemble, to have the group hold a workshop for Building Young Leaders, a local organization she founded.
During her time with the ensemble at BYU, Spencer said she was able to tour Turkey, Jordan, Bulgaria and Greece.
It “was an awesome adventure,” she said.
When she launched Building Young Leaders five years ago, she knew she wanted the ensemble to visit her group, which exposes local children to performing arts and academic-enrichment activities.
“I’ve been working for about four years to get them here,” Spencer said. “I’ve been really excited for today. They’re finally here.”
The ensemble, made up of 14 dance couples, tours around the United States and beyond to perform folk dances from countries such as Ireland, Haiti, Mexico and China, said Mary Beth Johnson, a member of the dance team.
“I honestly think traveling is one of the best parts because you really get to experience the places,” Johnson said, “and meeting the people” is the most fun.
