Los Banos liquor store sells Scratcher winning $750,000

A lottery ticket purchased in Los Banos turned into a dream-come-true for one man.
The California Gold Scratcher ticket bought for $30 proved to be worth $750,000, California Lottery officials reported.
David Giron, 44, claimed his winnings at the California Lottery’s Sacramento District Office on Feb. 7.
“I still don’t believe it,” he said over and over.
Giron played scratchers in the past with no luck. But one morning, he decided to return to the same store to buy one more ticket. He purchased the winning ticket from Town & Country Liquors in the 1200 block of Pacheco Boulevard.
Giron said he plans to pay off his home and other bills with his winnings. He may also buy a new truck.
Mathew George, the owner of the store, said he’s seen a slight uptick in ticket sales since Giron’s win.
“In 30 years, this is the first time someone’s won this big of an amount,” he said.
The $30 California Gold Scratchers is part of the lottery’s efforts to give out more prizes, create more winners and earn more money for public education, according to a news release.
The California Gold Scratchers come with a second chance to win a prize. The Lottery’s 2nd Chance program offers players a chance to win weekly prizes up to $25,000 by entering non-winning tickets into an automatic weekly pool drawing online. A total of $100,000 will be given away each week.
