Walking group to start at Merced Mall

Mercedians looking for a secure and comfortable place to walk for exercise have a new option.
The Merced Mall and Dignity Health are partnering to create a Mall Miles walking group that will meet each month to log miles and share successes, according to a statement.
The group will hold its kickoff meeting on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the center court area of the mall, in front of JCPenney. The Merced Mall is at West Olive Avenue and R Street.
Participants may choose to walk individually, or with a group.
Monthly meetings will be held the second Wednesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Walking helps reduce body fat, lowers the risk of blood clots, improves heart health and strengthens bones, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
Walking also has been shown to improve sleep, improve one’s mood and slow mental decline.
“What’s not to like about walking? It’s free. It’s easy to do, and it’s easy on the joints. And there’s no question that walking is good for you,” according to a foundation report.
For more information about Mall Miles, call Karen Montgomery at 209-564-5667.
