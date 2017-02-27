Immigrant advocates advise crowd at forum of rights if confronted by ICE

Advocates for undocumented immigrants reminded an audience at UC Merced this weekend that they, too, are protected by the U.S. Constitution and advised them of steps to take if confronted by authorities.
If you are stopped by police, ask if you are free to go; remain silent; and state clearly you do not consent to a search, noted Jessica Cabrera, a community leader with the American Civil Liberties Union.
Don’t be disrespectful or physically resist, she said.
“We don’t want to escalate a situation that doesn’t need to be escalated.”
Cabrera, who crossed into the U.S. with her teenage mother as an undocumented immigrant in 1998, was one of five panelists gathered for a two-hour immigration and visa forum held Sunday at UC Merced. The panel was organized by several campus-affiliated groups, including local chapters of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America.
Concerns about changing policies toward undocumented immigrants are widespread in the area, as evidenced by questions from the audience of more than 100 people, such as whether immigration agents have conducted raids.
Organizers asked that no one take photos of the event due to the risk it could pose for undocumented immigrants and those in the audience, which included college-age people as well as parents with young children, who spoke without giving their identities.
California is believed to be home to 2.3 million undocumented immigrants, according to PolitiFact. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about half of all farmworkers in the U.S. are undocumented, while growers and labor unions put the figure at 70 percent.
Cabrera and other panelists advised the audience on how to behave if stopped by authorities: Don’t lie; don’t discuss your immigration status. If you’re ticketed, tell authorities your name and date of birth and sign the ticket. If you’re pulled over in a vehicle, keep your hands on the wheel and have your documents available.
Participants were shown images of badges for local law enforcement agencies, as well as for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol. If someone knocks on your door claiming to be an ICE agent, do not open the door, Cabrera said.
ICE agents must have a warrant signed by a judge to search a home. Insist on seeing the warrant first by having it slid under the door or displayed through a window. Check details to make sure the address and person being sought are correct.
“The minute you let them enter the house, they can arrest anyone inside,” she said.
“There’s a lot of power in keeping these agencies accountable.”
Allison Davenport, an immigration attorney based in San Francisco, told the audience of a case in Richmond in which ICE agents had warrants to detain 20 people. Over three days, agents ended up detaining 120 because the people they confronted did not understand their rights and, in many cases, ended up disclosing information that worked against them, she said.
“In a moment of fear, we end up saying where we were born, or ‘I don’t have a Social Security number,’ and that’s all they need to detain someone,” she said.
Organizers handed out cards with instructions in English and Spanish to follow in case of a confrontation, and Davenport urged people to practice saying them at home, rather than in “a moment of panic and stress.”
If someone is detained by immigration authorities, be sure to get the case number, known as an “A number,” the panelists said. Authorities often will make errors when entering a person’s legal name and unless the “A number” is known, it can be difficult for attorneys or relatives to locate them.
The panel answered several questions from the audience, such as whether it’s still wise to apply for a driver’s license for undocumented immigrants and what sort of cases are most likely to enable someone to gain legal status.
Davenport said immigration law is second only to tax law in complexity and urged the crowd to consult with a qualified attorney. Too often, she said, immigrants fall victim to scams by people who claim to be able to fix one’s documents or are given bad guidance and end up leaving the United States to make applications in their home countries, only to find they can’t come back.
A farmer from Livingston who did not give her name was assured by the panel that, as a property owner, she could indeed close the entry gate to better protect farmworkers on her land.
“Can we close the gate?” the farmer asked. “We need to all work together.”
Her comment sparked a rare moment of applause.
