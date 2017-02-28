GOP gubernatorial candidate cites cancer treatment in attack

A Republican gubernatorial candidate who scaled back his campaign while undergoing cancer treatment says he's now cured and he's citing his treatment in a political attack on two opponents.
Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli wrote in an email Tuesday that Democratic candidate Phil Murphy "sold out" to interest groups by reversing views laid out in a 2005 report calling for raising public workers' retirement. He says Republican hopeful Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno's plan to audit Trenton amounts to a platitude.
Ciattarelli says that unlike Murphy and Guadagno, he outlined clear plans, just as his cancer doctors did. Ciattarelli says he's glad the pair weren't treating him.
The attack comes after Ciattarelli announced last month that he was scaling back his campaign due to neck cancer treatment.
Murphy's and Guadagno's campaigns didn't immediately respond to messages.
