Wrong-way driver killed in I-5 crash identified

A wrong-way driver who died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Friday was identified as Los Banos resident Jose Luis-Garcia Zambrando.
The 36-year-old was driving south in the northbound lanes just west of Newman about 6:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Modesto resident Jorge Mendoza, 47, spotted Zambrando’s vehicle coming toward him in the right lane. Mendoza moved to the left lane to avoid a collision, but Zambrando moved into the lane at the same time. Mendoza braked, but the vehicles crashed head-on.
The impact pinned Zambrando inside the vehicle, and he died at the scene. Mendoza suffered minor injuries.
The initial investigation indicates alcohol was a factor in the collision.
