Cyclist temporarily trapped under truck after collision on R Street

A collision between a pickup truck and a wrong-way bicyclist Tuesday led one man to suffer minor injuries, Merced police said.
A woman driving a white Ford F-150 was turning north from Olivewood Drive onto R Street when she collided with the cyclist, who became stuck under the truck, Sgt. Tony Aponte said.
The cyclist had been traveling south in the northbound lane of traffic, Aponte said. California Vehicle Code requires cyclists to ride in the same direction as vehicles when on a roadway.
The pickup driver stayed at the scene while firefighters and emergency medical technicians with Riggs Ambulance worked to free the man and his bicycle from beneath the pickup. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Aponte said the collision is considered an accident and remains under investigation.
