Weaver Middle School eighth-graders Robert Davey, left, and Emerald Chandler, right, play the roles of the Scarecow and Dorothy during the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Teresa Rodriguez-Tarin, 13, of Merced, right, receives help with her hair from Zoe Quintero, 14, of Merced, left, prior to the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Lauren Lopes, 13, of Merced, left, plays the Wicked Witch while speaking to Teresa Rodriguez-Tarin, 13, of Merced, center, playing Glinda and Emerald Chandler 14, of Merced, right, playing Dorothy during the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Emerald Chandler, 14, of Merced, performs the song "Over the Rainbow" as Dorothy in the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Teresa Rodriguez-Tarin, 13, of Merced, left, plays the role of Glinda while speaking to Emerald Chandler, 14, of Merced, right, playing the role of Dorothy during the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Joey Spielman, 10, of Merced, a fifth-grader at Pioneer Elementary School, laughs with fellow performers backstage prior to the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Emerald Chandler, 14, of Merced, left, playing the role of Dorothy, speaks to her dog Toto played by Pioneer Elementary School fourth-grader Jaxson Gong, right, during the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Props wait in the wings during the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Xitlalli Vasquez, 11, of Merced, who plays the role of a Munchkin, has mascara applied to her eyelashes prior to the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Giovanny Ramirez, 11, of Merced, left, and Justice Hose, 10, of Merced, right, look on as Jacob Villa, 12, of Merced, center, plays games on his phone backstage prior to the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Emerald Chandler, 14, of Merced, left, and Jacob Villa, 12, of Merced, right, perform as Dorothy and Professor Marvel during the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Lauren Lopes, 13, of Merced, laughs with fellow cast members backstage prior to the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Emerald Chandler, 14, of Merced, left, playing the role of Dorothy, is presented with lollipops from member of the Lollipop Guild during the Weaver Performing Arts' performance of "The Wizard of Oz" for area schoolchildren at the Merced Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
