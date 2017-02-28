Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us –other than getting us out of bed. Credit: Meta Viers/McClatchy, footage: Cleveland Clinic

News

The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.

News

Car slams into house in Ceres

A white Lexus ran the stop sign at Don Pedro and Blaker avenues Thursday night and crashed into this home in the 3800 block of Blaker in Ceres' Calif. Neighbors said two people, including a woman, got out of the car and fled, possibly getting into another vehicle to leave the scene. Ceres police are investigating and said no information was available. No one in the home was injured. The impact dented the living room wall. (Ken Carlson/kcarlson@modbee.com)

Nation & World

NASA investigates water supply in snow

A NASA-led research campaign called SnowEx kicked off in Colorado in February. The five-year study will advance global measurements of how much snow is on the ground at any given time and how much liquid water is contained in that snow. The amount of water in snow plays a huge role in water availability for drinking water, agriculture, and hydropower.

News

River Oaks Golf Course under water

The lower portion of River Oaks Golf Course located next to the Tuolumne River was under water on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. There are nine holes on the lower portion of the course.

News

Portions of Rio Linda flood as Dry Creek levels rise

Streets in the Rio Linda area were flooded Tuesday as Dry Creek overflowed its banks overnight. The Sacramento County Department of Water Resources and the County Office of Emergency Services recommended a voluntary evacuation and flood warning Monday for residents along Dry Creek in Rio Linda.

News

See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky

An aerial view of the Sacramento River in the region shows the effects of February's rainfall, which has measured a record 7.60 inches in Sacramento. As of Tuesday morning, a record 17.75 inches of rain has fallen this year in Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

Editor's Choice Videos