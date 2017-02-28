County begins offering passport services again in Merced

Starting Wednesday, Merced residents seeking passports need go no further than the County Administration Building on M Street.
Barbara Levey, Merced County registrar of voters, and her staff have been working for months to resurrect the service.
“We are pleased to accept passport applications at the Merced County Elections/Registrar of Voters’ office as it enables the county to provide yet another convenient service to our community,” Levey said in a statement.
In August 2015, passport services at the Merced post office on M Street were discontinued, forcing would-be travelers to find the nearest passport services in Chowchilla, Los Banos, Mariposa, Fresno and Modesto.
Levey’s office included reinstallation of the service in the 2016-17 budget, and former District 2 county Supervisor Hub Walsh in September set aside $40,000 from his discretionary fund for the service.
Walsh said he heard from constituents about the lack of service, so he worked with Levey to resurrect it.
Merced resident Bob Longobardi just last weekend penned a letter to the editor about having to drive out of town for the service.
“It sure is an inconvenience having to deal with all those wannabe NASCAR drivers on Highway 99 to get one,” he said.
“I think it’s terrific news for the community,” Walsh said about the returning service.
A U.S. passport is an internationally recognized travel document that verifies the identity and nationality of the bearer and is required for U.S. citizens to enter and leave most foreign countries.
“Whether to students seeking to travel abroad for the first time, families wanting to visit loved ones overseas, or anyone else in need of a passport, we look forward to providing efficient and friendly service to the public,” Levey said.
All U.S. citizens can apply for passports at the registrar of voters office, 2222 M St., Basement Room 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers should be prepared well in advance for any international travel because the approximate time for routine processing of an application is four to six weeks.
To apply for a passport, applicants must bring: an unsigned application, proof of citizenship such as an original or certified copy of a birth certificate or an original naturalization certificate, original and photocopy of a proof of identity, a passport photo and the application fees.
The application fee is $110 for people 16 and older and must be paid by check or money order to the U.S. Department of State. Applicants also must pay an acceptance agent’s fee of $25, payable in cash only to the Merced County registrar of voters.
For more information, visit the registrar of voters website at www.mercedelections.org.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments