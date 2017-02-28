Three men accused of vandalizing Los Banos park with gang graffiti

Two Los Banos residents and a Merced resident were arrested on suspicion of vandalizing a park with gang graffiti.
Daniel Borbon, 19, and Elijah Achaia Hernandez, 20, both of Los Banos, were arrested Feb. 19 with Merced resident Richard Francisco Castillo, 28, after Los Banos police officers stopped a Chevrolet Impala near Skylark Park, according to a news release.
The three were arrested on suspicion of vandalism and participation in a criminal street gang, the release states. Castillo also was charged with DUI and violation of parole conditions, while Hernandez’s charges included a violation of probation conditions.
At 4:48 p.m., Officers Michael Neal and Todd Carter responded to a report about the park being vandalized with gang-related spray-paint graffiti, the release states. Three men were observed by witnesses leaving the area in an Impala.
According to the release, the officers found fresh paint on the suspects’ hands along with cans of spray paint in the vehicle.
