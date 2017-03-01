Gustine police issue video of ‘scammer’ claiming to work for PG&E

Gustine police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man seen in this video, describing him as a “scammer” working the in the area. Police Chief Doug Dunford said the man was captured on video Tuesday afternoon knocking on the door of a home in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in Gustine. The man, police said, claimed to be working with Pacific, Gas & Electric Company, but that was not true. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gustine Police Department as soon as possible at 209-854-1010. Callers may remain anonymous. Video courtesy of the Gustine Police Department