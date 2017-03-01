Gustine police issue video of ‘scammer’ claiming to work for PG&E

Gustine police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man seen in this video, describing him as a “scammer” working the in the area. Police Chief Doug Dunford said the man was captured on video Tuesday afternoon knocking on the door of a home in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in Gustine. The man, police said, claimed to be working with Pacific, Gas & Electric Company, but that was not true. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gustine Police Department as soon as possible at 209-854-1010. Callers may remain anonymous. Video courtesy of the Gustine Police Department

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

The state Department of Water Resources reports that contractors continue to remove sediment and debris below the Lake Oroville spillway. Lake levels have risen 3 feet to elevation 843 feet since the spillway gates were closed. Flows to meet fishery requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet, according to the DWR. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs. The operation will continue 24 hours per day.

Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us –other than getting us out of bed. Credit: Meta Viers/McClatchy, footage: Cleveland Clinic

Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz"

Weaver Performing Arts students perform "The Wizard of Oz" for are schoolchildren at the Merced, Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Performances will be open to the public on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m..

The meaning of Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent which begins 40 days prior to Easter. Lent is a time when many Christians prepare for Easter by observing a period of fasting, repentance, moderation and spiritual discipline.

The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.

Car slams into house in Ceres

A white Lexus ran the stop sign at Don Pedro and Blaker avenues Thursday night and crashed into this home in the 3800 block of Blaker in Ceres' Calif. Neighbors said two people, including a woman, got out of the car and fled, possibly getting into another vehicle to leave the scene. Ceres police are investigating and said no information was available. No one in the home was injured. The impact dented the living room wall. (Ken Carlson/kcarlson@modbee.com)

NASA investigates water supply in snow

A NASA-led research campaign called SnowEx kicked off in Colorado in February. The five-year study will advance global measurements of how much snow is on the ground at any given time and how much liquid water is contained in that snow. The amount of water in snow plays a huge role in water availability for drinking water, agriculture, and hydropower.

