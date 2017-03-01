Gustine police issue video of ‘scammer’ claiming to work for PG&E

Gustine police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man seen in this video, describing him as a “scammer” working the in the area.
Police Chief Doug Dunford said the man was captured on video Tuesday afternoon knocking on the door of a home in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in Gustine. The man, police said, claimed to be working with Pacific, Gas & Electric Company, but that was not true.
“PG&E doesn’t have any third-party people working in the area,” Dunford told the Sun-Star on Wednesday. “We’re hoping someone will recognize him and call us immediately if they see him. He’s trying to scam people.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gustine Police Department as soon as possible at 209-854-1010. Callers may remain anonymous.
Comments