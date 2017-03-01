Highway 59 reopened after long closure due to flooding

After months of off-and-on closures, Highway 59 between Merced and Los Banos is now open, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.
The commuter highway was closed for a stretch of about six miles due to flooding at Mariposa Creek. Motorists traveling south on Highway 59 from Merced were rerouted west on West Dickenson Ferry Road to South Gurr Road then to West Sandy Mush Road before turning back toward Highway 59.
California Department of Transportation had said the road would remain closed indefinitely until the water level in the creek fell to a safe level.
The trouble started with storms in January that pummeled California and caused isolated flooding in various locations in Merced County.
Merced County proclaimed two local emergencies, one in January and one in February, from flooding.
