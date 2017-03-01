Merced Catholics mark beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday

On Ash Wednesday, hundreds of parishioners were reminded to pray, fast and practice alms-giving during a Mass at St. Patrick’s Parish in which a symbolic wall appeared at the altar.
The wall, which will evolve during the season of Lent, was the idea of Father John Fluetsch. A large cross was drawn upon it to symbolize Ash Wednesday.
“To me, it means don’t build a wall between you and Jesus,” said Mark Lewis, the administrative assistant at the church.
More than 200 people attended the noon Mass in Merced to take communion and receive ashes, a symbol to the public that they are followers of Jesus Christ. It was the first day of the Lenten season, or the days preceding Easter, when many Catholics fast and refrain from eating meat on Fridays.
“We are all human beings subject to sin, and we will fall again and again,” said Thomas Thippabathini, the parish’s parochial vicar who led the ceremony. “The ashes indicate that we accept Christ as our savior and our commitment to a change of heart.”
The practice is a tradition instilled in two UC Merced students, Victoria Valle and Maria Aldaco, both 21.
“I was raised through the church, and it was a big part of my life growing up,” Valle said. “This season helps me stay connected.”
Lucy M. Ortiz, a Merced resident, said the Lenten season is how she began attending Mass every day.
“I’m fortunate that I’m retired so I can do that,” she said. “Last year, the Lord had drawn on me during the time of Lent, and that’s when I decided to come to church every day.”
During Lent, Ortiz said, people should remember to show love instead of hate.
“We need so much more love in this world instead of hate,” she said. “We need to be united and have love and pass it on to other.”
