Votes from community can help win $20,000 for two Merced schools

Two elementary schools in Merced need community members’ votes to win $20,000 in grants to help support extracurricular and enrichment programs, according to a statement from the Merced City School District.
Ada Givens Elementary and Franklin Elementary schools were eligible to apply for the new grant program Scholar Dollars through ScholarShare, California’s 529 college savings plan, the statement said.
There are five categories based on school size, with four winners in each category. Ada Givens and Franklin are each eligible for $10,000 based on their 2015-16 enrollment numbers.
Ada Givens would use the money to increase library offerings, the statement said, have career-oriented excursions and tutoring opportunities for students and parents. They would also put funding toward science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM.
Franklin would use the money to create a computer lab to support its STEAM program.
All K-8 public and charter schools in California were able to apply. People can vote every day through March 24 at www.myscholardollars.com.
