What would you like to see from The Bus? MCAG wants to know

Groups with the Merced County Association of Governments next month will hold public forums for residents to discuss future transit services in Merced County.
The Social Services Transportation Advisory Council and Transit Joint Powers Authority of Merced County will hold six hearings to collect testimony from residents on unmet transit needs in the county. The hearings are part of an effort to improve the transit system and provide efficient service to the greatest number of people.
The Bus is the single public transportation service provider for all of Merced County and is administered by the Transit Joint Powers Authority for Merced County and managed by MCAG.
The Bus will provide free fixed route rides to community members interested in attending. For members of the community who are ADA eligible, transportation can be arranged by reservation by calling 209-384-3111.
The hearings are scheduled as follows:
- City of Atwater, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 4, Atwater Council Chambers, 750 Bellevue Rd., Atwater
- City of Merced, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 6, Merced Council Chambers, 678 W 18th St., Merced
- City of Los Banos, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 10, Los Banos Community Center, 645 7th St., Los Banos
Spanish translation services will be available at each hearing. For additional language accommodations, contact 209-723-3100.
Residents who are unable to attend but would like to provide comments may contact Natalia Austin at 209-723-3153 ext. 319 or email natalia.austin@mcagov.org by April 10.
For more information, visit www.mercedthebus.com and www.mcagov.org.
