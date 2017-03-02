News

March 2, 2017 11:33 AM

Missing Mariposa County toddler found, deputies report

By Rob Parsons

A 2-year-old boy who went missing around 8:30 a.m. today has been located, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The child, whose first name is Hayden, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the area of the 4000 block of Oak Grove Road, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristie Mitchell told the Sun-Star. His last name was not immediately available.

Deputies were alerted to the case at 8:39 a.m.

He was found around 11:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance were not immediately clear.

