News
Merced Students Shine at Science Fair
Merced City School District schools have been hosting science fairs over the past several days, and on Wednesday the top three projects from each elementary school and top six from each middle school were presented during a district-wide science fair at our Professional Development Center on Brookdale Avenue. They included everything from wind power experiments to a test of drinking water quality to a video game for the blind. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District