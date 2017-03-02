Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

Merced City School District schools have been hosting science fairs over the past several days, and on Wednesday the top three projects from each elementary school and top six from each middle school were presented during a district-wide science fair at our Professional Development Center on Brookdale Avenue. They included everything from wind power experiments to a test of drinking water quality to a video game for the blind. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

News

If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

About half of Americans still have healthcare through their employer. The Affordable Care Act impacted employer-based healthcare plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear. Credit: Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason / McClatchy

News

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

The state Department of Water Resources reports that contractors continue to remove sediment and debris below the Lake Oroville spillway. Lake levels have risen 3 feet to elevation 843 feet since the spillway gates were closed. Flows to meet fishery requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet, according to the DWR. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs. The operation will continue 24 hours per day.

Local

Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz"

Weaver Performing Arts students perform "The Wizard of Oz" for are schoolchildren at the Merced, Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Performances will be open to the public on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m..

News

The meaning of Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent which begins 40 days prior to Easter. Lent is a time when many Christians prepare for Easter by observing a period of fasting, repentance, moderation and spiritual discipline.

News

Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

The November 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half (including California) now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including President Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

News

The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.

News

Car slams into house in Ceres

A white Lexus ran the stop sign at Don Pedro and Blaker avenues Thursday night and crashed into this home in the 3800 block of Blaker in Ceres' Calif. Neighbors said two people, including a woman, got out of the car and fled, possibly getting into another vehicle to leave the scene. Ceres police are investigating and said no information was available. No one in the home was injured. The impact dented the living room wall. (Ken Carlson/kcarlson@modbee.com)

Editor's Choice Videos