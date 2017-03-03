Denver giraffe born as New York giraffe labors on livestream

While millions of people await the livestreamed birth of a baby giraffe at a zoo in upstate New York, a giraffe was born at the Denver Zoo this week with little fanfare.
A male baby giraffe named Dobby was born about 3 a.m. Tuesday. The baby giraffe measured 5-feet tall and weighed 73 pounds. Zookeepers did not know until recently that the mother was pregnant because she was on birth control.
Mother and baby are resting and bonding in the Zoo’s giraffe building and are not yet viewable to the public, according to the Denver Zoo website. The building will remain closed during their first days together.
Meanwhile, a pregnant giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been starring in her own YouTube livestream for more than a week as she gets set to deliver her fourth calf. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views, so far.
