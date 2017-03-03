Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

Fire gutted a large custom home south of Los Banos on Friday morning, despite the efforts of firefighters, who battled the blaze on Sunset Avenue for several hours. The two homeowners escaped without injuries, Merced County Fire Battalion Chief Baraka Carter said, who noted that the relatively remote location of the residence may have contributed to the $1.2 million total loss of the home. The cause of the fire was not known Friday. Video by Mike Bonillas/Brilliant Perspective

Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump said he has 'total' confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, while speaking aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford in Newport News, Va., on Thursday Sessions has come under fire for not disclosing his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States during his Senate confirmation hearing. Credit: AP

The best beer is the one that's shared

Three beer experts - Rob Archie, owner of Pangaea Bier Cafe, Jesse Sahlin, founder of Craft Creamery and Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer week - sat down together for The Bee and talked about how to order a craft beer and what makes the best beer. Sacramento Beer Week is March 2-12.

Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

Merced City School District schools have been hosting science fairs over the past several days, and on Wednesday the top three projects from each elementary school and top six from each middle school were presented during a district-wide science fair at our Professional Development Center on Brookdale Avenue. They included everything from wind power experiments to a test of drinking water quality to a video game for the blind. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Gustine police issue video of ‘scammer’ claiming to work for PG&E

Gustine police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man seen in this video, describing him as a “scammer” working the in the area. Police Chief Doug Dunford said the man was captured on video Tuesday afternoon knocking on the door of a home in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in Gustine. The man, police said, claimed to be working with Pacific, Gas

If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

About half of Americans still have healthcare through their employer. The Affordable Care Act impacted employer-based healthcare plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear. Credit: Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason / McClatchy

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

The state Department of Water Resources reports that contractors continue to remove sediment and debris below the Lake Oroville spillway. Lake levels have risen 3 feet to elevation 843 feet since the spillway gates were closed. Flows to meet fishery requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet, according to the DWR. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs. The operation will continue 24 hours per day.

Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us –other than getting us out of bed. Credit: Meta Viers/McClatchy, footage: Cleveland Clinic

