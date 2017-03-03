Recovering drug addict attends Trump speech with Hassan

A recovering heroin addict was the guest of honor of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan at Republican President Donald Trump's address to Congress in Washington.
Ashley Hurteau says she received a call from a member of Hassan's staff two weeks ago asking her if she'd accompany the Democratic senator from New Hampshire to Trump's speech on Tuesday night.
Hassan says she wanted to illustrate how necessary Medicaid expansion is as part of the Affordable Care Act. She says she was inspired by the 32-year-old Hurteau's story of recovery.
The Dover woman began treatment for her heroin addiction last year. She is the face of the "Speak Up New Hampshire" campaign that aims to promote recovery and fight the stigma tied to drug use.
