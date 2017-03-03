The Latest: New Mexico Senate panel OKs 'right to die' bill

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban