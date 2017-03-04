Former boxer and three-division world champion, "Sugar" Shane Mosley, right, meets with boxers after their match during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Boxer Mariah Maledrez, 14, right, has her hands taped by trainer Dennis Moniz, left, during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Trophies sit ringside during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Damian Flores, 10, right, throws a jab at opponent Adrian Cerecer, 9, left, during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Former boxer and three-division world champion, "Sugar" Shane Mosley speaks to the crowd during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Boxer Mariah Maledrez, 14, right, has her hands taped by trainer Dennis Moniz, left, during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Jacob Chavez, 13, sits in his corner between rounds while speaking with trainers during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Joziah Fuentes, 12, left, and Luis Lopez, 12, right, pose for a photo with former boxer and three-division wold champion, "Sugar" Shane Mosley, center, during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Boxer Summer Mendoza, 15, prepares for her fight during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Raul Ramirez, 13, right, steps into a pouch while boxing Justin Rojas, 12, left, during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Summer Mendoza, 15, right, and her opponent Mariah Malendrez, 14, left, exchange punches during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Guest of honor and three-division world champion, "Sugar" Shane Mosley looks on during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Jacob Chavez, 13, right, boxes Daniel Haro, 12, left, during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Summer Mendoza, 15, right, sits in her corner between rounds of her fight during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Summer Mendoza, 15, right, lands a left hook to the head of her opponent Mariah Malendrez, 14, left, during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
Former boxer and three-division world champion, "Sugar" Shane Mosley speaks with media during the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event, put on by the Carlos Vieira Foundation, was established to provide at-risk youth a safe place to go after school to learn about boxing.
