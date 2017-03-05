‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ coming to Merced to support survivors of violence

A critically acclaimed play coming to Merced this weekend will give patrons a chance to enjoy a performance while also helping support survivors of human trafficking and domestic or sexual violence.
The Valley Crisis Center and Playhouse Merced have partnered for the second time to raise money for the survivors they help, said Chee Yang, program director for the Valley Crisis Center.
The March 11 performance is “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a prequel to the famous story of “Peter Pan.” The play is based on a children’s book by humorist Dave Barry and suspense writer Ridley Pearson.
The Tony Award-winning play is about how an orphan becomes Peter Pan, Yang said, and is “a family-oriented fun show for kids and parents.”
All the proceeds will be used to directly benefit the clients served by the center, Yang said.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children and students. Community members can purchase tickets at Valley Crisis Center locations, 1960 P St. in Merced or 545 J St. in Los Banos.
People can also sign up for sponsorships, Yang said, and will receive two adult tickets for $50 as well as have their names printed on the programs. For more information, call 209-725-7900.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 2.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
