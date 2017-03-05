Head-on crash claims life of El Nido man; wife and children injured

A collision between a Nissan Armada and a freight truck claimed the life of an El Nido man Sunday and left his family injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The 40-year-old man was driving south on Highway 59 south of Grant Road when, for unknown reasons, his SUV collided with an oncoming Freightliner truck carrying 17,000 pounds of paper, CHP Officer Eric Zuniga told the Sun-Star.
The collision was reported at approximately 11:45 a.m., about the time a storm had left the road covered with hail, Zuniga said.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:34 p.m., Zuniga said. His name was not immediately released.
The man’s wife and three children who were in the vehicle – a 12-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl – all sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals, Zuniga said. There was no information on the extent of their injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Kerman, was not injured, Zuniga said.
The cause of the collision remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, he said.
“Hail is going to be a factor, but we do not know who, the Nissan Armada or the Freightliner, crossed over into the oncoming lane,” he said.
