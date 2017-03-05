Merced resident completes training to be a CHP officer

A 2009 graduate of Merced High School has completed his cadet training from the California Highway Patrol Academy and has been assigned to the CHP office in Hayward, according to a statement.
Officer Heriberto Rodriguez Jr. spent 28 weeks training in vehicle patrol, accident investigation, capture-and-arrest of suspects and first aid, the statement said. He started off his training with nobility in policing, leadership, ethics, cultural diversity, mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.
Rodriguez received an Associates Degree in Science form Merced College and worked at Panda Express in Merced.
“The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California,” the statement said.
