Around Town (03/06/2017)

Merced College Retired Women
The monthly luncheon of the Merced College Retired Women will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at La Hacienda 2, El Portal Plaza, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is a time for reconnecting with retirees.
Healthy House Presentation
Candace Medefind, executive director of Healthy House, will share how Healthy House promotes the well being and health of all people in our multi-ethnic community through education services and advocacy. The presentation is 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 1465 Yosemite Ave., Merced. Light refreshments provided.
The First Tee Central Valley Merced
The fifth season of the First Tee Central Valley Merced begins at 5:45 p.m. on March 14. The spring session will continue for nine weeks on Tuesdays and Sundays at Merced Golf and Country Club. All children ages 5 to 17 are welcome to learn golf skills as well as core values for life. For more information, contact coach John Campbell 209-261-8839.
Sierra Club meeting
Jerry Jackman and Brian Greene of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby will speak on the “Federal Revenue-Neutral Carbon Dividend Fee.” This non-partisan alternative to cap and trade is currently being considered by Congress. The public is invited to attend the meeting at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster 209-723-4747.
Italian-American Exhibit at Courthouse Museum
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “Grazie America! From Italy to Merced County” exhibit at 5 p.m. March 16. Focusing on the lives of Italian American immigrants and their American-born children from 1855-1965, this exhibit explores their journey to America, their farming experience and their contributions. In addition to photos, maps, artifacts and oral histories, it also features interactive multimedia presentations. At the exhibit opening, a limited quantity of commemorative wine glasses will be distributed for welcome toasts. The event is free to the public. Transportation grants are available for school tours. For more information, contact the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401.
The CASA Cup
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County is hosting its annual spring event, The CASA Cup, on April 1. Tickets are $75, which includes dinner, horse races and silent and live auctions. All proceeds go to the recruitment, training, and supervision of volunteers who provide support and advocacy to abused and neglected children in the foster care system. For tickets, call the office 209-722-2272 or go to the website at Mercedcasa.org/casacup.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments