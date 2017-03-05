Agency will hold forum on how to combat poverty in Merced County

The Merced County Community Action Agency will hold three forums next month for low-income residents and community members to discuss the causes of poverty and how to address them.
The feedback will be included in the agency’s 2018-19 Community Action Plan, which prioritizes agency resources.
The Community Needs Assessment Survey, which is available on the agency’s Facebook page, includes 12 questions. Respondents will be entered in a drawing for a $50 Starbucks gift card.
The agency is a nonprofit that has offered services – food programs, homeless services, utility assistance and AIDS programs, to name a few – in Merced and surrounding counties since 1965.
The three forums are as follows:
▪ Merced – 6:30-7:30 p.m. on April 7 at the D Street Homeless Shelter, 317 E. 15th St., Merced
▪ Los Banos – 5-6 p.m. on April 19 at the Los Banos Child Development Center, 1624 San Luis St., Los Banos
▪ Le Grand – 10-11 a.m. on April 20 at the Le Grand Early Learning Center, 4140 Cook St., Le Grand
The events are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Beatriz Ramirez at bramirez@mercedcaa.org or 209-381-5221.
