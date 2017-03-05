Young Merced County boxers take ring for ‘Gloves Not Drugs’

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire Pause

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it