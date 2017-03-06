Los Banos man killed in rollover crash on Stanislaus West Side

A 31-year-old Los Banos man was killed early Sunday when the 2007 Ford Mustang in which he was a passenger overturned after the driver drifted off Interstate 5 on Stanislaus County’s West Side and lost control, the California Highway Patrol reported.
About 4 a.m., driver Joseph Fukofuka, a 20-year-old Los Banos man, was going south at about 80 mph on Interstate 5 north of Howard Road, west of Westley. For an unknown reason, he left the east edge of the center lane and continued onto the gravel median, the CHP said.
Fukofuka turned to the right, lost control of the Mustang, crossed the southbound lanes and spun the vehicle clockwise. The car went onto the west embankment of the interstate and overturned.
The passenger killed – his name is being withheld pending notification of family – was riding in the front passenger seat but not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.
Fukofuka and a passenger in the rear of the Mustang, 21-year-old Darnell Noa of Los Banos, both wore seat belts and were uninjured.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Nathanial Minick at the CHP Modesto office, 209-545-7440.
Comments