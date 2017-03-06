Woman killed by falling tree in Yosemite was from Ceres, park reports

The young woman killed by a falling tree in Yosemite National Park on Sunday morning was 20-year-old Ceres resident Destiny Rose Texeira Borges, the park said in a news release Monday morning.
The accident occurred in Half Dome Village in Yosemite Valley amid heavy snow and high winds, the park reported.
She was was in the park working for a company contracted by the park concessionaire. Borges’ Facebook page says she was an auditor with Retail Grocery Inventory Service.
“She was my sister,” Bethany Borges told The Bee. “She was so loved and so kind, she was like my mom, always taking care of everybody. We were there with work and when we were leaving, she went back to get something and the tree just fell on her.”
Park spokesman Scott Gediman said rangers closed the village and had visitors leave the area after the accident.
In December and January, at least two people in California were killed by falling trees. In January, one woman who struck and killed by a tree while walking on a Northern California golf course. In December, a woman posing for photographs as part of a wedding party was killed and five others were injured by a falling eucalyptus tree in Southern California.
A Gofundme account has been set up in Borges’ name. The summary on the page says she was a “beautiful and bright young lady just starting to live a bright, dream-filled life. ... Her mother is a single mom and we are asking for help to fund her funeral Service this has been such a sudden death for the family and we are asking for help.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
