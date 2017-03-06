Know any outstanding volunteers? Nominate them for recognition by the Board of Supervisors

The Merced County Board of Supervisors is accepting nominees for the annual volunteer recognition program.
Nominees should be individuals or organizations in Merced County who are inspiring and set an example through their volunteer work. The selections are based on having served above and beyond expectations, having enhanced the quality of the community and being well-established as someone who serves.
The volunteers selected by an advisory committee will be honored at an upcoming board meeting.
Since 1999, the board has recognized volunteers during National Volunteer Week, which this year begins April 23.
To submit a nomination, fill out an application through the county’s website.
Applications can be submitted at the County Administration Building at 2222 M St. in Merced, online, via fax at 209-385-7375 or via email to mnorth@countyofmerced.com.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. April 3. For more information, contact Mike North at 209-726-2744 or mnorth@countyofmerced.com.
