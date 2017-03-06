Los Banos projects more tax revenue than anticipated

The city of Los Banos is projecting higher-than-anticipated revenue from property taxes and permits during this fiscal year, according to the City Council’s midyear budget review.
The City Council adjusted Los Banos’ budget for fiscal year 2016-17 to reflect increases of about $215,000 in property tax revenue, $225,000 in permit revenue and $108,500 in building plan check fees.
Most of the city’s expenditures are “on track, except for one increase,” Finance Director Sonya Williams told the council during a meeting last week. That was a $139,175 increase in general fund expenditures for the Police Department to pay for the replacement of three old vehicles.
Williams also warned that the city should be cautious given that CalPERS policies are increasing the rates for employer contributions to city employee retirement funds and that the city is expected to need to spend on future capital projects such as new police and fire stations.
According to city documents, the employer cost of a “Safety Tier 1” employee earning $50,000 will jump from $22,035 next fiscal year to $32,035 in fiscal year 2020-21. The contribution on a “Miscellaneous Tier 1” employee earning the same salary would go from $15,984 to $24,985 in the same period.
Discussion on the CalPERS rates led to a broader discussion on frustrations with the state.
“I think what upsets me the most, we have to mention the word ‘cutbacks,’ ” Mayor Mike Villalta said Wednesday. “And the state talks about raising taxes, gas tax, or whatever they want to raise, in order to mask their mistakes.”
The city still plans to run on a general fund deficit of about $1 million this fiscal year due to one-time expenses, for which the city has been saving, Williams said.
The fiscal year 2016-17 budget is expected to lower the city’s operating reserves from $9.69 million to $8.63 million, according to the latest projections.
