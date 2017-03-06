Sewage spill closes MLK offramp

A truck carrying a sewage tank spilled its contents along a Highway 99 offramp in Merced, temporarily shutting down the Martin Luther King Jr. Way exit Monday, officials said.
Crews were working to clean up the spill, said Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin.
A tank on the sewage truck broke and began dumping its contents on the northbound offramp about 4:30 p.m., Franklin said.
“It’s pretty much a major cleanup at this point in time,” he said.
California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Transportation responded to the scene to lead the cleanup effort, Franklin said.
The northbound lanes on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between 13th and 14th streets were expected to be closed for about an hour, he said.
CHP did not have an estimate for when the offramp would reopen, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
The fire department responded to two other minor hazardous materials situations on Monday.
The department’s hazardous materials team received reports of an acid spill in a dumpster near East 13th Street on Monday morning. The team verified the chemical and neutralized it, Franklin said.
The hazardous materials team also responded to an incident at a residence as precaution, but it was not a hazardous materials situation, Franklin said.
