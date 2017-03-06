Merced County students earn recognition for proficiency in foreign language

Nearly 300 Merced County high school students will be recognized next week for attaining proficiency in English and at least one other language.
The students will be honored by receiving the seal of biliteracy proficiency on their high school transcripts during a March 15 ceremony at El Capitan High School. The award is given by Merced County Office of Education in partnership with county school districts.
Assemblywoman Julia Brownley introduced Assembly Bill 815 in early 2011 to verify linguistic proficiency.
This year, MCOE received more than 800 applications for the program from 13 high schools throughout the county: Atwater, Buhach, Delhi, Dos Palos, El Capitan, Golden Valley, Gustine, Hilmar, Le Grand, Livingston, Los Banos, Merced and Pacheco High.
Students who earned the seal submitted autobiographies to be scored for proficiency and then successfully interviewed in English and their target language.
In total, 286 students earned the seal.
The award reception begins at 6 p.m. at the El Capitan Theater.
