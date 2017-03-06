Nursing home evacuated; 200 patients out, some on stretchers

0:13 Sewage spill closes MLK offramp Pause

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

1:20 Fresno AME church will offer sanctuary to the undocumented

1:43 "Sugar" Shane Mosley is guest of honor at fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

2:23 Vatican official speaks about Pope Francis' views on immigration