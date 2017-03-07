Psychiatric evaluation in order for homeless man shot by officer

A homeless man who was shot by a Merced Police Officer and is charged with felony assault on an officer will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the criminal case proceeds in Merced Superior Court.
Judge Ronald Hansen suspended criminal proceedings on Tuesday until Francisco Luis Davila, 55, is evaluated.
Davila will return to court on April 7 to review the doctor’s report.
His defense attorney, Kimberly Boortz with the Merced County Public Defender’s Office, declined to comment on his case.
Officer Alicia Gorman shot Davila in the chest on Feb. 10 as he tried to strike her with a golf club on 18th Street, according to police reports. Davila was treated for his injuries at a Modesto hospital. Gorman also suffered minor injuries from a scuffle with Davila.
In interviews with police, Davila said Gorman had to shoot him to defend herself. Merced police Detective Chris Russell noted in his report that during the interview Davila began talking to himself and going off on tangents.
Gorman was put on paid administrative leave, a standard practice, while the Merced County District Attorney’s Office investigates body camera footage to determine whether the shooting was justified.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments