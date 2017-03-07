Gray honors district’s Woman of the Year at state capitol

The CEO of Livingston Community Health was honored by Assemblymember Adam Gray at the state capitol this week as the 21st Assembly District’s Woman of the Year.
Leslie Abasta McGowan, 35, has served as Livingston Community Health’s CEO since 2012. She oversees a staff of more than 175 people and has opened four new facilities. A fifth new facility in Delhi is planned to open in April.
“Leslie’s leadership and commitment to providing individuals with affordable, quality health care is commendable,” Gray said in a statement. “She continues to make her mark in the community with her advocacy and dedication. Leslie is a strong advocate for increasing access to primary care in the Valley and meeting unmet health care needs in Merced and Stanislaus counties.”
Last year, Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law AB 2048, authored by Gray, allowing all federally qualified health centers, such as Golden Valley Health Centers and Livingston Community Health, to apply for federal funds that repay the educational loans of practitioners who agree to work in areas with a shortage of providers.
Abasta McGowan has worked with Livingston Community Health for nearly a decade. She earned her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Stanislaus and her master’s degree in Public Health from Fresno State.
“It is a real honor to be recognized by Assemblyman Gray,” Abasta McGowan said. “It’s a privilege to serve as the Livingston Community Health CEO.”
Abasta McGowan has lived most of her life in Merced County and currently lives in Merced, where she is raising her two children.
She also recently was honored by Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, as the Heroine of the Month for her efforts to ensure all people have access to quality and affordable health services.
“Leslie sets an incredible example for the young women in our region,” Gray said. “Her energy and accomplishments are impressive.”
