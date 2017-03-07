News

March 7, 2017 5:48 PM

Kids Day volunteers hit Valley streets to help hospital

Sun-Star Staff and The Fresno Bee

Merced High School students hawked newspapers to passers-by at G Street and Olive Avenue in Merced on Tuesday for a good cause. The money raised from sales of the special Kids Day editions of The Fresno Bee will go to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. Kids Day has turned into an important annual volunteer opportunity for Valley schools. Students from more than 155 elementary, middle and high schools, junior colleges and universities between Modesto and Porterville participated. More than 7,000 people volunteered – a record, according to the hospital. The goal this year, the loftiest ever, is $625,000, topping last year’s record of $600,000. As of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, the fundraising campaign had collected $310,000, hospital spokeswoman Zara Arboleda said.

