March 7, 2017 6:48 PM

New Mexico considers tobacco tax hike to fund schools

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A proposal to increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products in New Mexico is headed to the floor of the Senate for consideration.

A Senate panel advanced the tax measure Tuesday while withholding its full endorsement. The bill would increase the excise tax on a pack of cigarettes by at least $1.50.

Taxes on other tobacco products such as electronic cigarettes, chewing tobacco and cigars would increase from 25 percent to 75 percent.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez has staunchly opposed any tax increases as lawmakers search for ways to raise new revenue to offset slumping state revenues.

The tobacco tax would raise $89 million next fiscal year for public schools.

E-cigarettes heat a nicotine liquid into a vapor, delivering the chemical that smokers crave without harmful tar from burning.

