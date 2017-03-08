Three people killed in Merced County crash

Three people died in a crash involving two cars on Highway 99 near Le Grand on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. About 7:30 a.m., a gold Chevy Silverado was headed south on Highway 99 south of the Mission Avenue exit at an unknown speed when it crossed the center divide into the northbound lanes, Officer Eric Zuniga said. The Silverado collided head-on with a Black Ford Expedition in the northbound lanes. The Silverado’s two occupants and the Explorer’s driver all died at the scene, Zuniga said. Video courtesy of KSFN-ABC 30 Fresno

Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

A group of Vietnamese constituents of Sen. Janet Nguyen, R- Garden Grove protested at the Capitol on Monday March 6, 2017 to support her after Senate Democrats removed her from the Senate on Feb. 23, 2017 for speaking against the late Sen. Tom Hayden. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, who has taken responsibility for the ejection, also came to the protest.

Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

Fire gutted a large custom home south of Los Banos on Friday morning, despite the efforts of firefighters, who battled the blaze on Sunset Avenue for several hours. The two homeowners escaped without injuries, Merced County Fire Battalion Chief Baraka Carter said, who noted that the relatively remote location of the residence may have contributed to the $1.2 million total loss of the home. The cause of the fire was not known Friday. Video by Mike Bonillas/Brilliant Perspective

