Three people killed in Merced County crash

Three people died in a crash involving two cars on Highway 99 near Le Grand on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. About 7:30 a.m., a gold Chevy Silverado was headed south on Highway 99 south of the Mission Avenue exit at an unknown speed when it crossed the center divide into the northbound lanes, Officer Eric Zuniga said. The Silverado collided head-on with a Black Ford Expedition in the northbound lanes. The Silverado’s two occupants and the Explorer’s driver all died at the scene, Zuniga said. Video courtesy of KSFN-ABC 30 Fresno