Walnut industry spreads health message

A Dos Palos High School food service employee was put on administrative leave Monday morning after video footage surfaced that appeared to show the 32-year-old woman assaulting two students. The case will be referred to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office for review. As of Tuesday, there had been no arrests and no criminal charges filed in the case.
Video courtesy of KSFN ABC 30 Fresno
Students at Franklin Elementary School made some new four-legged friends this week.
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals brought three tiny puppies and a dog to meet the students to thank them for their fundraising efforts.
Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District
Data flowing in from the new NOAA-NASA GOES-16 satellite offers the sunrise across the United States. It goes fast in this video but it's pretty stunning. The agencies will use GOES-16 for more accurate weather mapping.
A group of Vietnamese constituents of Sen. Janet Nguyen, R- Garden Grove protested at the Capitol on Monday March 6, 2017 to support her after Senate Democrats removed her from the Senate on Feb. 23, 2017 for speaking against the late Sen. Tom Hayden. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, who has taken responsibility for the ejection, also came to the protest.
Rev. Sharon Avril, pastor of Carter Memorial African Methodist Episcopalian Church in Fresno says the church will always protect the undocumented and that they have a plan if families seek sanctuary at the church's doors.
Fire gutted a large custom home south of Los Banos on Friday morning, despite the efforts of firefighters, who battled the blaze on Sunset Avenue for several hours.
The two homeowners escaped without injuries, Merced County Fire Battalion Chief Baraka Carter said, who noted that the relatively remote location of the residence may have contributed to the $1.2 million total loss of the home.
The cause of the fire was not known Friday.
Video by Mike Bonillas/Brilliant Perspective